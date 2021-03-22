Orascom Development Holding AG announces change in its Executive Management Team

 

Altdorf, 22 March 2021 - Orascom Development Holding AG (ODH) announces the appointment of Tarek Kamel as member of the Executive Management of ODH and CEO of O West, the Group's largest destination in terms of sales, effective 1 April 2021.

Tarek Kamel joined Orascom in 2019 and is currently serving as CEO of the Group's largest operating asset, El Gouna. He holds degrees from Cairo University and from Maastricht School of Management and has more than two decades of professional experience.

Further, Karim Hassan, Group Head of Business Development, will leave ODH at the end of the month to pursue a new professional challenge.

About Orascom Development Holding (ODH):

ODH is a leading developer of fully integrated destinations that include hotels, private villas and apartments, leisure facilities such as golf courses, marinas and supporting infrastructure. ODH's diversified portfolio of destinations is spread over 7 jurisdictions (Egypt, UAE, Oman, Switzerland, Morocco, Montenegro, and United Kingdom), with primary focus on touristic destinations. ODH currently operates nine destinations: four in Egypt (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights and Byoum), The Cove in the United Arab Emirates, Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman, Luštica Bay in Montenegro, and Andermatt in Switzerland. The shares of ODH are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. ODH recently launched O West, the latest addition to its portfolio and its first project in Cairo, Egypt, located in the Sixth of October City.

