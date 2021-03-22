PAR Technology Corporation to Participate At Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Conference

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) software and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, today announced that the Company will be participating at the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Conference, March 24-25, 2021.

PAR CEO, Savneet Singh, will participate in a fireside chat during the conference on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available at the Investors section of the Company's website, http://www.partech.com/about-us/investor-relations/ An archived recording of this will also be made available following the live webcast on the Investor page of the company's website.