 

PAR Technology Corporation to Participate At Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Conference

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) software and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, today announced that the Company will be participating at the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Conference, March 24-25, 2021.

PAR CEO, Savneet Singh, will participate in a fireside chat during the conference on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available at the Investors section of the Company's website, http://www.partech.com/about-us/investor-relations/ An archived recording of this will also be made available following the live webcast on the Investor page of the company's website.

Mr. Singh will also conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts who are registered to attend the conference.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

PAR Technology Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. ParTech’s Brink POS integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast casual and table service restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world’s leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR Technology’s Government segment is a leader in providing computer-based system design, engineering and technical services to the Department of Defense and various other federal agencies. PAR Technology’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR Technology on Facebook or Twitter.

