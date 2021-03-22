WISeKey $WKEY Selected by Billon Group to Provide MPKI Services Allowing Trusted Remote Document Signing with Blockchain Technologies

Geneva – March 22, 2021 – WISeKey International Holding (“WISeKey,” SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, today announced that is has signed a collaboration agreement with Billon Group, a provider of the Unified Enterprise DLT (distributed ledger technology). The collaboration brings together Billon’s DLT system, often used for tokenizing and transacting national currency and processing sensitive data, and WISeKey’s Managed Public Key Infrastructure (MPKI) services to address complex security, privacy, and efficiency challenges in today’s global economic and social environment.

The agreement marks a significant advancement in trusted remote document signing, an approach increasingly important to businesses and organizations. The benefits of this collaboration agreement become even more important during the COVID-19 pandemic as many companies affected by the global shutdown are now struggling to build recovery strategies and governments are working to re-open their economies. Global e-signature market generated revenue of $951.3 million in 2019; this market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.6% from 2020 to 2030.

While many blockchain technologies advance the security of electronic transactions by making them immutable, most struggle to verify offline transactions, confer legal validity, and regulate digital signatures. Furthermore, most of existing blockchain technologies lack a consistent approach to ensuring the identity of the participants in a transaction.

WISeKey’s MPKI solution using trusted digital certificates is designed to bridge these gaps in blockchain implementations, and when used together with Billon’s Trusted Document Management solution, can deliver tangible business results, and solve legal validity issues by making offline validations possible (i.e., using standards like XAdES or PAdES). The combined solution offers digitally signed security to represent the Trusted Digital Identities of participants in the transaction, and it is scalable, interoperable, and legally binding.