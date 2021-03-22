DGAP-DD Global Fashion Group S.A. english
|
|NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name1
|Christoph Barchewitz
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status2
|Co-CEO and member of the management board
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment3
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name4
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|b)
|LEI5
|5493001035L29EQRO222
|4.
|
Details of the transaction(s)
|
