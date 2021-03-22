 

Teledyne e2v HiRel Unveils Two New High-Power PIN Diode Limiter Modules

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.03.2021, 18:21  |  77   |   |   

Teledyne e2v HiRel today announced two new additions to its family of high power limiters, the TDLM052402, a quasi-active, 2 kW, L/S/C-band SMT PIN Diode Limiter and the TDLM961122 High Power Limiter Module a quasi-active, 1 kW, ARNS/IFF-band SMT PIN Diode Limiter. Both devices offer “always on” high power CW and peak protection.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210322005659/en/

Teledyne e2v HiRel High Power PIN Diode Limiter Modules (Photo: Business Wire)

Teledyne e2v HiRel High Power PIN Diode Limiter Modules (Photo: Business Wire)

The new power limiter modules are packaged in a small 8 mm x 5 mm form factor designed for demanding electronic warfare and radar applications and utilize proven hybrid assembly technology. Parts are screened and qualified for high reliability applications. Each has an operating temperature range of -65 °C to 125 °C. They boast excellent thermal management features, with a proprietary design methodology that minimizes thermal resistance from the PIN Diode junction-to-base plate (RTHJ-A). The limiter design employs a two-stage detector circuit which enables ultra-fast turn-on of the high-power PIN Diodes.

“These two devices are excellent additions to Teledyne e2v HiRel’s high power limiter portfolio for military applications, as we continue to expand our RF product line,” said Mont Taylor, VP of Business Development at Teledyne HiRel. “We support Source Controlled Drawings, and devices are tested and shipped from our certified facility in Milpitas, California, one of the industry’s most trusted production locations.”

The first device, the TDLM052402, is designed for optimal small signal insertion loss, permitting an extremely low receiver noise figure while simultaneously offering excellent large input signal in the range 0.5 GHz to 4 GHz. The second device, the TDLM961122, is also designed for optimal small signal insertion loss, permitting an extremely low receiver noise figure while simultaneously offering excellent large input signal in the Aeronautical Radio Navigation Service (ARNS)/ Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) frequency range of 960 MHz to 1215 MHz. Other key features and specifications include:

