Umicore - Acquisition of own shares

On the basis of Article 207 of the Royal Decree of 30 January 2001, as amended on 22 December 2016, implementing the Belgian Companies Code, Umicore announces the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated market Euronext Brussels.

Date of acquisition Number of shares % of total shares Average price (€) Highest price (€) Lowest price (€) 15/03/2021 85,000 0.034% 45.70 46.66 45.21 Total for the week 85,000 0.034% 45.70 46.66 45.21 Total in 2021 1,270,000 0.515% 47.73 49.74 45.21





All details related to the acquisition of own shares by Umicore can be found here .









For more information

Investor Relations

Saskia Dheedene +32 2 227 72 21 saskia.dheedene@umicore.com

Eva Behaeghe +32 2 227 70 68 eva.behaeghe@umicore.com

Aurélie Bultynck +32 2 227 74 34 aurelie.bultynck@umicore.com