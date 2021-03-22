New Look Vision Group Inc. to Hold Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

MONTREAL, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Look Vision Group Inc. (TSX: BCI) ("New Look") announced today that it will present its fourth quarter results for 2020 during a conference call on Friday, March 26th, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. EDT for the financial community. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call. The Press Release and the Management’s Discussion & Analysis will be posted SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and also on its own website ( www.newlookvision.ca ).



