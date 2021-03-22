Islandsbanki hf. Concludes covered bond offering
Íslandsbanki hf. has today concluded an offering of covered bonds.
Total demand amounted to ISK 2,560m.
The non-index linked issue ISLA CB 27 was sold for an amount of ISK 620m at a yield of 2.91%. Total offers received amounted to ISK 2,560m ranging from 2.89% - 3.00%. The Bank is selling previously issued own bonds. The total nominal amount issued in the series is ISK 43,840m.
Settlement date is 29 March 2021.
For further information: Investor Relations - ir@islandsbanki.is.
