 

Fiscal plan 2022-2026 The right measures delivered progress and a positive outlook

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.03.2021, 18:40  |  56   |   |   

The Government's response to the corona virus pandemic has been highly successful and the outlook is brighter than expected last year. Household disposable income increased in 2020 and the contraction turned out to be significantly smaller than expected. The government's actions over the past year have succeeded in mitigating the economic crisis, with four thousand operators and tens of thousands of individuals using various support measures, amounting to tens of billions of ISK. A smaller economic recovery is forecasted this year, but in 2022 and 2023 it will be stronger and then driven by an increase in tourism. The fiscal plan assumes that the Treasury's performance will gradually improve until a positive primary balance is reached in 2025. In the next few years, the Treasury's debt will increase, but the debt position will nevertheless improve since the last financial plan. These are the main points of the new fiscal plan for 2022-2026, which is presented today. Further details can be found on the Government's website www.government.is




Endurlan rikis 6,50 % bis 01/31 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fiscal plan 2022-2026 The right measures delivered progress and a positive outlook The Government's response to the corona virus pandemic has been highly successful and the outlook is brighter than expected last year. Household disposable income increased in 2020 and the contraction turned out to be significantly smaller than …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Novartis appoints Karen Hale as Chief Legal Officer
BIOPHYTIS Gives Updates on its Phase 2-3 COVA Study on COVID-19
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Nokia achieves 5G speed world record with Turk Telekom
Nokia deploys first 5G standalone RAN Sharing network for M1-StarHub Joint Venture in Singapore
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
Pivotal Phase III study shows Roche’s Tecentriq helped people with early lung cancer live longer ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.03.21
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKS 33 0321
17.03.21
Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKS 33 0321
12.03.21
Signing of Agreements with Primary Dealers
10.03.21
Signing of agreements regarding issuance of Treasury securities and market making in the secondary market
05.03.21
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 22 1026
05.03.21
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKS 26 0216 - RIKS 33 0321
03.03.21
Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - Exchange Auction - RIKB 22 1026
03.03.21
Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - Exchange Auction - RIKS 26 0216 - RIKS 33 0321
25.02.21
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 21 0615 - RIKV 21 0915
23.02.21
Treasury Bill Auction Announcement - RIKV 21 0615 - RIKV 21 0915