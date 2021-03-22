 

John Marshall Bank Hires Marsha Brogdon as Business Development Officer in the DC and Maryland Region

John Marshall Bank is pleased to announce Marsha Brogdon as their new Business Development Officer in the DC and Maryland region. Marsha has over 15 years of experience in financial management and business development throughout the DC Metro region. Prior to joining the John Marshall Bank team, Marsha served as the Vice President, Branch and Business Center Manager at PNC Bank. As VP, Marsha led two financial centers located in Georgetown and on the campus of Georgetown University.

Marsha Brogdon, Business Development Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Marsha graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech) with a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism Management. Throughout her professional career, Marsha has served in numerous leadership positions within local financial institutions including Capital One and Bank of America. During her seven-year tenure at Capital One as Vice President, District Sales and Service Coach, Marsha was responsible for designing and implementing strategic, district-wide initiatives that improved customer service, financial performance, and team training and development.

“During these unprecedented times, it is a great privilege to be able to join a community centered bank such as John Marshall Bank. I’m looking forward to utilizing my background in business development and partnering with my colleagues to help expand JMB’s footprint where it matters most,” stated Marsha.

“Marsha Brogdon has a wealth of knowledge and expertise when it comes to implementing initiatives that promote business development and partnerships. We’re thrilled to be able to have her on our team and are looking forward to benefiting from her diverse professional skillset, strategic management ability,” stated Joseph Chirico, John Marshall Bank’s SVP, Market Executive of the DC and Maryland region.

Marsha is actively involved in the Washington Metropolitan community. She has held several leadership positions including Vice President of the Women in Business Employee Group, Senior Advisor of the New Congress Advisory Board and member of the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

About John Marshall Bank:

Headquartered in Reston, VA, John Marshall Bank is one of the largest community banks in the region with eight full-service branches located in Alexandria, Arlington, Loudoun, Prince William, Reston, Rockville, Tysons, and Washington, D.C. and one loan production office in Arlington, Virginia. The Bank is dedicated to providing exceptional value, personalized service and convenience to local businesses and professionals in the Washington DC Metro area. JMB offers a comprehensive line of sophisticated banking products and services that rival those of the largest banks along with experienced staff to help achieve customers’ financial goals. Dedicated Relationship Managers serve as direct points-of-contact, providing subject matter expertise in a variety of niche industries including Charter and Private Schools, Government Contractors, Health Services, Nonprofits and Associations, Professional Services, Property Management Companies, and Title Companies. Learn more at www.johnmarshallbank.com.

