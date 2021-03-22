ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Dividend proposal of EUR 0.18 per share decided, with the intention to propose the distribution of an additional dividend of EUR 0.35 per share in Q4 2021

Frankfurt am Main, 22 March 2021

Frankfurt am Main, 22 March 2021 - After consultation with the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of the General Partner of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA decided today to propose the distribution of a dividend totalling EUR 10.6 million or EUR 0.18 per share at the Annual General Meeting of ProCredit Holding scheduled for 27 May 2021. The proposed dividend corresponds to 20 basis points of the ProCredit group's Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio and thus to the maximum level of the European Central Bank's recommendation for dividend payments valid until 30 September 2021. The Supervisory Board of ProCredit Holding has approved this proposal.

In agreement with the Supervisory Board, the Management Board also intends to propose a further dividend distribution of EUR 0.35 per share no later than 31 December 2021 at an Extraordinary General Meeting which may be convened for this purpose, provided that neither the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority nor the European Central Bank has issued any communication which precludes such a proposal.

In the event that the second planned dividend is also paid out, the total distribution would correspond to one third of the cumulative consolidated results of the financial years 2019 and 2020 and thus conform to the dividend policy of ProCredit Holding. No dividend was distributed to shareholders relating to the financial year 2019 due to the then prevailing recommendations of the regulatory authorities.