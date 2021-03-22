ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc Transaction in Own Shares
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 22.03.2021, 19:05 | 43 | 0 |
ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc
Transaction in own shares
22 March 2021
ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc announces that, on 22 March 2021, it purchased the following shares for cancellation:
Proven Growth and Income VCT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Beringea LLP
|
No.
purchased
|
Price paid
per share
|
% of class
in issue
|Ordinary shares of 1.6187p each
|376,460
|57.0p
|0.169%
Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone: 020 7845 7820
-End
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0