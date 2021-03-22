FOOTHILLS EXPLORATION INC. PROVIDES CORPORATE STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES AND COMPLIANCE UPDATE

The Company’s main focus is becoming OTC compliant, and creating a successful path towards building a natural gas exploration company participating in the global energy transition.

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foothills Exploration, Inc. (OTC: FTXP), including its direct and indirect subsidiaries, ("Foothills," or the "Company"), an independent oil and gas exploration company engaged in the acquisition and development of natural gas and oil properties today released an update on the Company’s compliance and financial filings status as well as balance sheet initiatives for the remainder of calendar year 2021.

Compliance & Financial Filings:

The Company is working to become current on the OTC Pink Sheets in the coming months in compliance with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Rule 15c2-12 promulgated under Section 15(c) (2) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which contains disclosure and continuing disclosure requirements applicable to the Company’s securities and requiring that such disclosures be made by June 30, 2021.

Balance Sheet Initiatives:

For the remainder of 2021, Foothill’s strategy is to settle and eliminate the Company’s outstanding variable rate convertible debt to clean up its balance sheet and better position the Company for future growth.

To that end, the Company has reached settlement and mutual release agreements with both Power Up Lending Group, Ltd. (“PowerUp”) and FirstFire Global Opportunities Fund, LLC, (“Firstfire”) to retire the variable rate convertible loans issued to both lenders.



On March 19, 2021 the Company made a satisfactory payment to settle and retire two convertible notes issued to PowerUp: (a) 12% convertible note dated June 17, 2019, in the principal amount of $113,000 and (b) 12% convertible note dated July 17, 2019, in the principal amount of $78,000.



The Company also reached a settlement and mutual release agreement with Firstfire to retire its senior secured 10% convertible promissory note in the principal amount of $705,882.35, issued on March 4, 2019 and made the first of six installment payments towards that settlement agreement. The Company made the initial payment under the terms of the settlement agreement on March 19, 2021 with the final installment payment due on October 5, 2021, after which time all sums due to Firstfire pursuant to its senior secured convertible note and associated security instruments will be thereafter extinguished and terminated.