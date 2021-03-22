 

ProVen VCT plc Transaction in Own Shares

22.03.2021   

ProVen VCT plc 


Transaction in own shares


22 March 2021

ProVen VCT plc announces that, on 22 March 2021, it purchased the following shares for cancellation:

  No. 
purchased 		Price paid 
per share 		% of class 
in issue
Ordinary shares of 10p each 593,825 70.02p 0.349%

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone: 020 7845 7820

-End


