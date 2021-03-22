 

U.S. Bancorp Changes Time of First Quarter 2021 and Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Calls

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) today announced that it has changed the time of two of its 2021 earnings conference calls. This was done to avoid conflicting with the scheduled conference calls of peer institutions.

U.S. Bancorp will now host conference calls to review quarterly financial results on the following dates:

- First Quarter 2021 – Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 10 a.m. CT (previously announced time was 9 a.m. CT)

- Second Quarter 2021 – Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 8 a.m. CT (unchanged)

- Third Quarter 2021 – Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 7 a.m. CT (previously announced time was 9 a.m. CT)

- Fourth Quarter 2021 – Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 8 a.m. CT (unchanged)

U.S. Bancorp will issue a detailed announcement prior to the close of each quarter confirming the date and time of the earnings release and the conference call details for that quarter.

Details for the Q1 2021 earnings conference call, which are unchanged except for the new time, are included below.

Via internet:

To access the webcast and presentation, visit U.S. Bancorp’s website at usbank.com and click on “About Us”, “Investor Relations” and “Webcasts & Presentations.”

Via telephone:

To access the conference call from locations within the United States and Canada, please dial 866.316.1409. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada, please dial 706.634.9086. The conference ID number for all participants is 2351343.

Replay info:

For those unable to participate during the live call, a recording will be available at approximately 1 p.m. CT on Thursday, April 15 and will be accessible until Thursday, April 22 at 10:59 p.m. CT. To access the recorded message within the United States and Canada, please dial 855.859.2056. If calling from outside the United States and Canada, please dial 404.537.3406 to access the recording. The conference ID is 2351343.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with nearly 70,000 employees and $554 billion in assets as of December 31, 2020, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with digital tools that allow customers to bank when, where and how they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial, corporate, and investment customers across the country and around the world as a trusted and responsible financial partner. This commitment continues to earn a spot on the Ethisphere Institute’s World’s Most Ethical Companies list and puts U.S. Bank in the top 5% of global companies assessed on the CDP A List for climate change action. Visit usbank.com for more.

