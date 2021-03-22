 

Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Announces Director Change

TORONTO, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited. (CSE: NICO) ("Class 1" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Ben Cooper has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Cooper will be focusing his time responding to and defending against allegations that have been made against him in Australia by ASIC. Mr. David Fitch has been appointed as President to replace Mr. Cooper.

“I would like to thank Ben for his contribution to the Company during this pivotal time. We wish him well on his future endeavors,” stated David Fitch, President of Class 1.

Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited (CSE: NICO) is a mineral resource company focused on the development of its 100% owned Alexo-Dundonald Project, a portfolio of komatiite hosted magmatic nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide resources located near Timmins, Ontario, as well as developing and exercising the option over the Somanike komatiite hosted nickel copper project in Quebec, which includes the famous Marbridge Mine.

For more information, please contact:

David Fitch, President
T: +61400631608
E: info@class1nickel.com

For additional information please visit our new website at www.class1nickel.com and our Twitter feed: @Class1Nickel.

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

 


