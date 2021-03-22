 

Cerner Mourns the Passing of Long-Time Board Member Linda M. Dillman

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with tremendous sadness that Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) announces that Linda M. Dillman, a long-time and trusted board member, passed away on Saturday, March 13.

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Linda," said Brent Shafer, Chairman and CEO, Cerner Corporation. "Linda was an excellent advisor, colleague and friend. She brought great enthusiasm and warmth to our discussions, and she will be greatly missed."

Dillman had a well-credentialed career including key roles at Walmart, Inc., Hewlett-Packard, and QVC, Inc.

About Cerner
Cerner’s health technologies connect people and information systems at thousands of contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.comThe Cerner Blog or connect on FacebookInstagram, LinkedInTwitter or The Cerner Podcast. Nasdaq: CERN. Health care is too important to stay the same.

Media Contacts:
Stephanie Greenwood, Cerner, stephanie.greenwood@cerner.com


