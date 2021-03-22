Cerner Mourns the Passing of Long-Time Board Member Linda M. Dillman

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with tremendous sadness that Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) announces that Linda M. Dillman, a long-time and trusted board member, passed away on Saturday, March 13.



"We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Linda," said Brent Shafer, Chairman and CEO, Cerner Corporation. "Linda was an excellent advisor, colleague and friend. She brought great enthusiasm and warmth to our discussions, and she will be greatly missed."