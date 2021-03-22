 

Hollywall Entertainment Inc. (OTC HWAL) Capitalizing on 5G Telecom Infrastructure Growth to Expand Broadband Availability

  • 5G technology is faster than 4G with speeds of 20Gbps and 1ms latency
  • The 5G infrastructure would assist Hollywall in the advancement of broadband, especially to rural and minority communities
  • The FCC has provided a new internet subsidy program to credit internet bills to keep families connected through a $3.2 billion federal initiative bill
  • The global 5G infrastructure market was valued at $9.77 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29% through 2026

WASHINGTON, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – The 5G network has been steadily working its way into existence for a couple of years now, with virtually all major telecommunications providers embracing the new technology. AT&T launched a small, low-band network in November 2019, followed by T-Mobile’s 5G Nationwide 600 MHz network. They followed up in August 2020 by offering the first Standalone 5G network. By the end of 2020, the first 5G smartphones impacted the market, and all major carriers offered the 5G capability (https://nnw.fm/IT4ZE).

Even though 5G exists, it does not mean there is much difference at this time between the 4G and 5G network. Much like incorporating the 4G network, which took time, the big advancements from 5G will be no different, but once implemented the technology will provide significant benefits in terms of speed and ease of access.

Positioned to leverage 5G in a big way, with speeds of up to 20Gbps and 1ms latency, is the streaming industry, and by extension, industry entities such as Hollywall Entertainment Inc. (OTC: HWAL). As a telecommunications, media, technology, broadcasting and entertainment company, Hollywall serves many of the finest creators, writers, developers, and music artisans (of our time) by providing a business and distribution solution platform to maximize global audience reach.

Hollywall owns marketing rights to legacy music and television programming, which allows the company to serve timeless entertainment to a multi-generational audience within the global community. It offers an ever-growing brand of the finest music, film, video, and some of the most memorable live performances. The company is also deeply invested in telecom infrastructure.

According to a recently released Market Study Report, the global 5G infrastructure market was valued at $9.77 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 29% by 2026 (https://nnw.fm/I5J6o). Hollywall is thus well positioned to capitalize on the expanding 5G infrastructure market to enhance its broadband availability. The implementation of 5G infrastructure will allow the company to facilitate its key telecom initiatives better. Some of these initiatives include:

