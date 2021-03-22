 

67 Ameriprise Financial Advisors Named to the Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors List

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP), today announced that 67 financial advisors were named to Barron’s list of “Top 1,200 Financial Advisors” in the country. Barron’s magazine recognizes the industry’s top advisors based on several factors, which include levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business. The rankings are based on data provided by more than 4,000 of the nation’s most productive advisors.

“We’re proud of our advisors who've earned this distinguished recognition from Barron’s,” said Bill Williams, Executive Vice President of the firm’s independent advisor channel. “In addition to running successful businesses, our advisors help clients stay the course when life throws a curveball—because long-term goal achievement often comes down to a series of small decisions that add up over time.”

“We congratulate the advisors who have the honor of being named a Barron’s top advisor,” said Pat O’Connell, Executive Vice President of the firm’s employee advisor and financial institutions channels. “We recognize the deep commitment these advisors have to their clients and the exceptional experience they deliver through long-term financial advice, quality service and industry-leading technology capabilities, all of which help them stand out among their peers.”

The full list of Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors can be found at Barron’s.com.

Visit barrons.com for additional information about Barron’s.

Source: Barron’s, March 12, 2021 “Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors”. Barron’s is a registered trademark of Dow Jones, L.P.; all rights reserved.

Barron’s listings are based on data compiled by many of the nation’s most productive advisors, which is then submitted to and judged by Barron’s. Key factors and criteria include: assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory and compliance record, and years of professional experience. Barron’s is a registered trademark of Dow Jones, L.P.; all rights reserved. This award is not indicative of this advisor’s future performance.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC., Member FINRA and SIPC

2021 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

