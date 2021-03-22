 

Class 1 Nickel Set to Commence Phase 1 Drill Program to Expand Mineral Resources at Alexo-Dundonald Project near Timmins

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.03.2021, 20:27  |  78   |   |   

  • 5000 m Phase 1 drilling program set to commence at Alexo North and South Deposits to expand current Mineral Resources
  • Initial 25 drill holes designed to define the mineralized trends at Alexo South and Alexo North
  • Approvals in place, drill rig operator hired, on-site technical team secured
  • First part of 10,000 m Phase 1 program planned for the Alexo-Dundonald Project
  • Company well funded to complete the Phase 1 program with existing treasury

TORONTO, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. (CSE: NICO/OTCQB: NICLF) ("Class 1 Nickel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all necessary approvals have been granted and all contractors secured in order to commence a Phase 1 drill program in April 2021 at Alexo Dundonald Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project (“Alexo-Dundonald Project”), located near Timmins, Ontario (Canada).

Figure 1. Location of the Alexo-Dundonald Project near the City of Timmins, Ontario
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d738188-1acc-4874 ...

The Alexo-Dundonald Project contains four NI 43-101 Mineral Resources situated on the near-continuous folded komatiite-ultramafic unit that can be traced on the Property for at least 14 km. All the Mineral Resources are open at depth and along strike.

Class 1 Nickel has over C$3M in its treasury, and therefore is well funded to complete its Phase 1 exploration program. The Company is about to mobilize the first of two diamond drill rigs to its Alexo-Dundonald Project.

The Company’s principal objective for the exploration program is to lay the groundwork for expansion of the current Mineral Resource Estimates of the Alexo North and Alexo South, by defining the trends of mineralization along strike and down-dip/down-plunge from the known Deposits.

The Company’s primary focus is on building more tonnage at Alexo, where previous production has taken place and where future production is likely to take place first. The rigs will then be moved west and drill to expand the high-grade Dundonald South and Dundonald North Mineral Resources along strike and at depth.

The drill program has been designed by veteran nickel expert Dr. William Stone, who along with Chief Geophysicist Mr. Allan King, has analyzed, modelled and interpreted the large historical exploration database for the Alexo-Dundonald Project. A total of 103,000 m of drilling in 590 holes has been completed to date at the Alexo Dundonald Project. Roughly a hundred of the drill holes have been surveyed for off-hole electromagnetic responses.

Seite 1 von 3


Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Class 1 Nickel Set to Commence Phase 1 Drill Program to Expand Mineral Resources at Alexo-Dundonald Project near Timmins 5000 m Phase 1 drilling program set to commence at Alexo North and South Deposits to expand current Mineral ResourcesInitial 25 drill holes designed to define the mineralized trends at Alexo South and Alexo NorthApprovals in place, drill rig …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Novartis appoints Karen Hale as Chief Legal Officer
BIOPHYTIS Gives Updates on its Phase 2-3 COVA Study on COVID-19
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
Nokia achieves 5G speed world record with Turk Telekom
Nokia deploys first 5G standalone RAN Sharing network for M1-StarHub Joint Venture in Singapore
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000 Index
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:12 Uhr
Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Announces Director Change
11.03.21
Class 1 Nickel Signs Memorandum of Understanding With Matachewan First Nation for Alexo-Dundonald Nickel Sulphide Project
04.03.21
Class 1 Nickel Announces Nickel Sulphide Projects Update, Quebec and Ontario