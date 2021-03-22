Class 1 Nickel Set to Commence Phase 1 Drill Program to Expand Mineral Resources at Alexo-Dundonald Project near Timmins

5000 m Phase 1 drilling program set to commence at Alexo North and South Deposits to expand current Mineral Resources

Initial 25 drill holes designed to define the mineralized trends at Alexo South and Alexo North

Approvals in place, drill rig operator hired, on-site technical team secured

First part of 10,000 m Phase 1 program planned for the Alexo-Dundonald Project

Company well funded to complete the Phase 1 program with existing treasury



TORONTO, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. (CSE: NICO/OTCQB: NICLF) ("Class 1 Nickel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all necessary approvals have been granted and all contractors secured in order to commence a Phase 1 drill program in April 2021 at Alexo Dundonald Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project (“Alexo-Dundonald Project”), located near Timmins, Ontario (Canada).

Figure 1. Location of the Alexo-Dundonald Project near the City of Timmins, Ontario

The Alexo-Dundonald Project contains four NI 43-101 Mineral Resources situated on the near-continuous folded komatiite-ultramafic unit that can be traced on the Property for at least 14 km. All the Mineral Resources are open at depth and along strike.

Class 1 Nickel has over C$3M in its treasury, and therefore is well funded to complete its Phase 1 exploration program. The Company is about to mobilize the first of two diamond drill rigs to its Alexo-Dundonald Project.

The Company’s principal objective for the exploration program is to lay the groundwork for expansion of the current Mineral Resource Estimates of the Alexo North and Alexo South, by defining the trends of mineralization along strike and down-dip/down-plunge from the known Deposits.

The Company’s primary focus is on building more tonnage at Alexo, where previous production has taken place and where future production is likely to take place first. The rigs will then be moved west and drill to expand the high-grade Dundonald South and Dundonald North Mineral Resources along strike and at depth.

The drill program has been designed by veteran nickel expert Dr. William Stone, who along with Chief Geophysicist Mr. Allan King, has analyzed, modelled and interpreted the large historical exploration database for the Alexo-Dundonald Project. A total of 103,000 m of drilling in 590 holes has been completed to date at the Alexo Dundonald Project. Roughly a hundred of the drill holes have been surveyed for off-hole electromagnetic responses.