 

Spruce Biosciences Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Recent Corporate Updates

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.03.2021, 21:05  |   |   |   

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders with significant unmet medical need, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 and provided a corporate update.

“2020 was a transformative year for Spruce Biosciences, as we firmly established our company as an emerging leader in the development of groundbreaking therapies for rare endocrine disorders,” said Richard King, Chief Executive Officer, Spruce Biosciences. “The initiation of our CAHmelia program in adult classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) moves us one step closer to changing the treatment paradigm for patients living with this chronic and potentially life-threatening disease. Following the completion of our upsized IPO in October 2020, we are also preparing to expand the utility of tildacerfont through studies in children with classic CAH and in women living with a rare form of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), with Phase 2 programs in both indications on track to initiate in the second half of 2021. We also remain focused on clinical study execution: we have the majority of our CAHmelia study sites now active across 2 continents and are encouraged by the level of patient interest registered with our study investigators and at CAHstudy.com.”

King continued, “Following discussions with U.S. Food and Drug Administration, we have decided to increase the open label extension period for CAHmelia-203 by 18 weeks and for CAHmelia-204 by 24 weeks. In addition, we have increased the size of CAHmelia-204 from 60 patients to 90 patients. We believe that these changes will result in a more robust data package. With these program enhancements, together with the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we now expect primary data from CAHmelia-203 in the first half of 2022 and CAHmelia-204 in the second half of 2022. Assuming positive study outcomes, we continue to target an NDA filing for tildacerfont in adult classic CAH in 2023.”

Recent Operating Highlights

  • Presentation of Phase 1 and 2 Data of Tildacerfont at Endocrine’s Society’s 2021 Annual Meeting (ENDO 2021): In March 2021, data from the company’s Phase 1 and 2 programs of tildacerfont in classic CAH were presented at ENDO 2021. The presentation highlighted several datasets, including data from the company’s SPR001-202 study, which demonstrated the ability of tildacerfont to reduce and normalize key disease biomarkers over a 12-week period. Normalization of highly elevated hormones in classic CAH patients over a 12-week study and without increases to daily steroid doses has not been reported to date with any other investigational product candidate.

  • Submission of Pediatric Investigation Plan (PIP) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA): Spruce has submitted a PIP to the Pediatric Committee of the EMA regarding a registrational program in pediatric classic CAH.

  • Patent Issuance Extends Tildacerfont Exclusivity Through 2038: In December 2020, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent Number 10,849,908 titled “Corticotrophin releasing factor antagonists.” This newly issued patent covers broad claims regarding the use of a CRF1 receptor antagonist for the treatment of CAH, builds on existing composition of matter patents, and further extends exclusivity through 2038.

  • Addition to Russell 2000, 3000, and Microcap Indexes: In December 2020, the company was added to the Russell 2000, 3000, and Microcap indexes as part of Russell’s quarterly additions of selected initial public offering (IPOs). The additions increase overall awareness and visibility of the company within the investment community and may broaden its institutional shareholder base.

  • Amended Debt Facility with Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) Provides Access to $25 Million in Non-Dilutive Financing: The company has amended its debt facility with SVB to increase the aggregate principal amount of the term loan commitment by SVB from $4.5 million to $30 million. The amendment refinances and delays repayment of principal of the existing $4.5 million term loan to 2023 and provides access up to $25 million in additional non-dilutive financing for general corporate purposes.

  • Cash and Cash Equivalents of $157.2 Million at 2020 Year End: Following the IPO in October 2020, the company is well capitalized to advance its pipeline through major milestones, including primary data readout from its late-stage CAHmelia program and Phase 2 programs in pediatric classic CAH and a rare form of PCOS.

Anticipated Upcoming Milestones

  • Filing of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application in the first half of 2021 in PCOS
  • Initiation of a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial in the second half of 2021 in PCOS
  • Initiation of a Phase 2 clinical program in pediatric classic CAH in the second half of 2021

Financial Highlights

  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2020, were $157.2 million.

  • Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: R&D expenses for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 were $5.8 million and $23.9 million compared to $2.8 million and $10.8 million for the same periods in 2019, respectively. The overall increase in R&D expenses was primarily related to the advancement of tildacerfont into late-stage clinical development.

  • General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses: G&A expenses for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 were $2.5 million and $5.6 million, compared to $0.3 million and $2.3 million for the same periods in 2019, respectively. The overall increase in G&A expenses was primarily driven by an increase in costs related to operation as a public company.

  • Net Loss: Net loss for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 was $8.3 million and $29.5 million, compared to $3.2 million and $13.1 million for the same periods in 2019, respectively.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders with significant unmet need. Spruce is initially developing its wholly-owned product candidate, tildacerfont, as the potential first non-steroidal therapy for patients suffering from classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH). Classic CAH is a serious and life-threatening disease with no known novel therapies approved in approximately 50 years. Spruce is also developing tildacerfont for women suffering from a rare form of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) with primary adrenal androgen excess, representing 3-5% of females with PCOS (estimated to be 150,000 to 200,000 patients in the United States). To learn more, visit www.sprucebiosciences.com and follow us on Twitter @Spruce_Bio, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the results, conduct, progress and timing of Spruce’s clinical trials, the regulatory approval path for tildacerfont, the strength of Spruce’s balance sheet and the adequacy of Spruce’s cash position. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “plans”, “will”, “believe”, “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Spruce’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with Spruce’s business in general, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the other risks described in Spruce’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Spruce undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

 

SPRUCE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share amounts)

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

157,150

 

 

$

3,924

 

Prepaid expenses

 

 

2,971

 

 

 

215

 

Other current assets

 

 

276

 

 

 

513

 

Total current assets

 

 

160,397

 

 

 

4,652

 

Restricted cash

 

 

216

 

 

 

 

Right-of-use assets

 

 

1,793

 

 

 

 

Other assets

 

 

477

 

 

 

40

 

Total assets

 

$

162,883

 

 

$

4,692

 

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

3,628

 

 

$

1,878

 

Term loan, current portion

 

 

2,554

 

 

 

1,252

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

2,496

 

 

 

265

 

Accrued compensation and benefits

 

 

1,085

 

 

 

908

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

9,763

 

 

 

4,303

 

Term loan, net of current portion

 

 

1,922

 

 

 

3,193

 

Lease liability, net of current portion

 

 

1,653

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

 

118

 

 

 

20

 

Total liabilities

 

 

13,456

 

 

 

7,516

 

Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 0 shares and 28,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively; liquidation preference of $0 and $28,000 as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively

 

 

 

 

 

27,813

 

Stockholders’ equity (deficit):

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares and 0 shares authorized as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares and 41,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively; 23,260,399 shares and 764,408 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively

 

 

2

 

 

 

1

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

210,266

 

 

 

664

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(60,841

)

 

 

(31,302

)

Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)

 

 

149,427

 

 

 

(30,637

)

Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity (deficit)

 

$

162,883

 

 

$

4,692

 

 

SPRUCE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

$

5,813

 

 

$

2,847

 

 

$

23,854

 

 

$

10,817

 

General and administrative

 

 

2,521

 

 

 

286

 

 

 

5,562

 

 

 

2,290

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

8,334

 

 

 

3,133

 

 

 

29,416

 

 

 

13,107

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(8,334

)

 

 

(3,133

)

 

 

(29,416

)

 

 

(13,107

)

Interest expense

 

 

(79

)

 

 

(60

)

 

 

(323

)

 

 

(65

)

Other income, net

 

 

75

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

200

 

 

 

84

 

Net loss

 

$

(8,338

)

 

$

(3,181

)

 

$

(29,539

)

 

$

(13,088

)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

 

$

(0.39

)

 

$

(4.16

)

 

$

(4.93

)

 

$

(17.12

)

Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted

 

 

21,542,045

 

 

 

764,408

 

 

 

5,991,213

 

 

 

764,408

 

 

Spruce Biosciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Spruce Biosciences Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Recent Corporate Updates Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders with significant unmet medical need, today reported financial results for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Moderna Announces New Supply Agreement with the Philippines for 7 Million Additional Doses of ...
Odonate Therapeutics Announces Discontinuation of Development of Tesetaxel
Pivotal Phase III Study Shows Genentech’s Tecentriq Helped People With Early Lung Cancer Live ...
Eurofins Technologies Launches an Enhanced Variant of Concern-Discriminating PCR Test Including the ...
Sesen Bio and Qilu Pharmaceutical Announce Approval of IND Application in China for Vicineum
Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Respond to Recent Press Releases by Hollysys Automation ...
Teleperformance Ranked Among the Top 100 Companies Globally for Gender Equality
AT&T to Release First-Quarter 2021 Results on April 22
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
Spruce Biosciences Presents Phase 1 and 2 Data for Tildacerfont in Adults with Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia from Endocrine Society’s 2021 Annual Meeting
02.03.21
Spruce Biosciences to Announce Phase 1 and 2 Data of Tildacerfont at Endocrine Society’s 2021 Annual Meeting