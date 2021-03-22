Dropbox Completes Acquisition of DocSend

Dropbox, Inc. , (NASDAQ: DBX) today announced it has completed the acquisition of DocSend, a secure document sharing and analytics company with more than 17,000 customers. The combination of Dropbox, HelloSign, and DocSend will help customers across industries manage end-to-end document workflows—from content collaboration to sharing and e-signature—giving them more control over their business results.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 related to Dropbox’s acquisition of DocSend that involves substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, among other things, statements about the potential benefits of the transaction. Words such as “will,” “can,” “expect,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You should read any such forward-looking statements carefully, as they involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those projected or contemplated in any such forward-looking statement. Those risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the following possibilities: the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where Dropbox and DocSend do business; diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; the ability to complete the acquisition and integration of DocSend successfully; and other factors that may affect future results of Dropbox and DocSend. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in Dropbox’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and in other documents Dropbox files with the SEC. Except as required by law, Dropbox assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

About Dropbox

Dropbox is one place to keep life organized and keep work moving. With more than 700 million registered users across 180 countries, we’re on a mission to design a more enlightened way of working. Dropbox is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information on our mission and products, visit dropbox.com.

About DocSend

DocSend enables companies to share business-critical documents with ease and get real-time actionable feedback. With DocSend's security and control, startup founders, investors, executives, and business development professionals can build business partnerships that have a lasting impact. Over 17,000 customers of all sizes use DocSend today. Learn more at docsend.com.

