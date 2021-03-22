Fortune Names Revance to the Top 10 Best Workplaces in Biopharma in 2021

Revance ranked No. 8 in the biopharma category. Fortune partnered with Great Place to Work on the ranking, which considered more than 825,000 anonymous employee surveys from companies across the health care and biopharma industry. Companies were evaluated on more than 60 elements of employees’ experience on the job, including their trust in leadership and workplace culture.

Revance Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced that Fortune has recognized Revance on its 2021 Best Workplaces in Health Care & Biopharma list.

“We believe that our people are our greatest asset and this recognition underscores our efforts in creating a high-performing culture and work environment that is diverse, inclusive, rewarding and empowering,” said Mark Foley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Revance. “We’re especially proud to share this recognition with our employees following a year where we have both doubled in size and adapted to a remote work environment given the challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. I would like to thank all of our employees for their perseverance and commitment to maintaining our positive workplace culture during these trying times while successfully delivering on our corporate objectives.”

“Revance has a strong, dynamic culture that we continue to build upon as we grow our business,” said Justin Ford, Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Head of People at Revance. “We believe that the beauty of the world lies in the diversity of its people, and it is this mindset that pushes our culture to be the foundation of our growth and success. Advancing employee engagement, promoting open and honest feedback, hiring great talent, creating an inclusive environment where people can grow and develop and supporting the communities where our people live and work, will continue to anchor our cultural initiatives.”

Revance has been certified by Great Place to Work for three consecutive years and this is the first year the company was included in the Fortune 2021 Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma list.

The Fortune 2021 Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma list is published here: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/best-workplaces/health-care/2021?cate ....

For more information on Revance’s culture, please visit: https://www.revance.com/careers/culture/.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma:

To determine the Fortune 2021 Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma list, Great Place to Work analyzed anonymous survey feedback representing over 825,000 employees working in the Health Care & Biopharma industries in the United States.