 

Fortune Names Revance to the Top 10 Best Workplaces in Biopharma in 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.03.2021, 21:05  |  17   |   |   

Revance Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced that Fortune has recognized Revance on its 2021 Best Workplaces in Health Care & Biopharma list.

Revance ranked No. 8 in the biopharma category. Fortune partnered with Great Place to Work on the ranking, which considered more than 825,000 anonymous employee surveys from companies across the health care and biopharma industry. Companies were evaluated on more than 60 elements of employees’ experience on the job, including their trust in leadership and workplace culture.

“We believe that our people are our greatest asset and this recognition underscores our efforts in creating a high-performing culture and work environment that is diverse, inclusive, rewarding and empowering,” said Mark Foley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Revance. “We’re especially proud to share this recognition with our employees following a year where we have both doubled in size and adapted to a remote work environment given the challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. I would like to thank all of our employees for their perseverance and commitment to maintaining our positive workplace culture during these trying times while successfully delivering on our corporate objectives.”

“Revance has a strong, dynamic culture that we continue to build upon as we grow our business,” said Justin Ford, Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Head of People at Revance. “We believe that the beauty of the world lies in the diversity of its people, and it is this mindset that pushes our culture to be the foundation of our growth and success. Advancing employee engagement, promoting open and honest feedback, hiring great talent, creating an inclusive environment where people can grow and develop and supporting the communities where our people live and work, will continue to anchor our cultural initiatives.”

Revance has been certified by Great Place to Work for three consecutive years and this is the first year the company was included in the Fortune 2021 Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma list.

The Fortune 2021 Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma list is published here: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/best-workplaces/health-care/2021?cate ....

For more information on Revance’s culture, please visit: https://www.revance.com/careers/culture/.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma:

To determine the Fortune 2021 Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma list, Great Place to Work analyzed anonymous survey feedback representing over 825,000 employees working in the Health Care & Biopharma industries in the United States.

Seite 1 von 3
Revance Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fortune Names Revance to the Top 10 Best Workplaces in Biopharma in 2021 Revance Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced that Fortune has recognized Revance on its 2021 Best Workplaces in Health Care & Biopharma list. Revance ranked No. 8 in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Moderna Announces New Supply Agreement with the Philippines for 7 Million Additional Doses of ...
Odonate Therapeutics Announces Discontinuation of Development of Tesetaxel
Pivotal Phase III Study Shows Genentech’s Tecentriq Helped People With Early Lung Cancer Live ...
Eurofins Technologies Launches an Enhanced Variant of Concern-Discriminating PCR Test Including the ...
Sesen Bio and Qilu Pharmaceutical Announce Approval of IND Application in China for Vicineum
Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Respond to Recent Press Releases by Hollysys Automation ...
Teleperformance Ranked Among the Top 100 Companies Globally for Gender Equality
AT&T to Release First-Quarter 2021 Results on April 22
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
Revance to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Conferences
23.02.21
Revance Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
22.02.21
Revance Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
22.02.21
Revance Announces Positive Topline Phase 2 Data Supporting Advancement of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the Treatment of Upper Limb Spasticity
22.02.21
Revance Appoints Biotech and Pharmaceutical Executive, Olivia C. Ware, and Fintech and Payments Thought Leader and Entrepreneur, Carey O’Connor Kolaja, to its Board of Directors