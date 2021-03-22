AlloVir (Nasdaq: ALVR), a late clinical-stage cell therapy company, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Diana M. Brainard, M.D., as the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective May 17, 2021. Dr. Brainard has served on AlloVir’s Board of Directors since April 2019, initially as a Board Observer, and as an Independent Director since July 2020. Dr. Brainard currently serves as Senior Vice President and Head of the Virology Therapeutic Area at Gilead Sciences, Inc. She will succeed David Hallal, who will step down as CEO and continue to serve as Executive Chairman of the Board.

AlloVir appoints Diana M. Brainard, M.D., as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 17, 2021 (Photo: Business Wire)

A physician-scientist specializing in infectious diseases, Dr. Brainard has more than 20 years of experience in academic medicine and the biopharmaceutical industry, has authored more than 200 publications, and brings a passion for advancing therapies for life-threatening diseases. During more than a decade at Gilead, she has played an enterprise-wide leadership role building out the Virology franchise at the company, which generated more than $20 billion in revenue in 2020. During her ten years at Gilead, Dr. Brainard oversaw the successful development and approval of multiple transformative therapies for the prevention and/or treatment of viral diseases – including the top three U.S. drug launches of all time. Her recent success rapidly advancing remdesivir to become the first and only antiviral to receive regulatory approval for the treatment of COVID-19 earned her global recognition as one of the most influential people in the fight against COVID-19.

“Over the past three years, AlloVir has advanced a robust clinical pipeline across multiple cell therapies and viral diseases, positioning the company to execute on up to eight pivotal and proof-of-concept studies by the end of 2021,” said David Hallal, CEO and Chairman of AlloVir. “Given this progress, it is an ideal time for Diana to succeed me as CEO and leverage her extensive virology expertise and broad leadership experience to drive the next phase of AlloVir’s growth. As an AlloVir board member, Diana is immersed in all facets of AlloVir’s people, corporate objectives and plans, and I look forward to continuing to work with her as she builds an industry-leading, global, virus-specific T-cell therapy powerhouse.”