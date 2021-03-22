 

Genentech Provides Update on Tominersen Program in Manifest Huntington's Disease

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.03.2021, 21:00  |  11   |   |   

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), announced today the decision to discontinue dosing in the Phase III GENERATION HD1 study of tominersen in manifest Huntington’s disease (HD). The decision was based on the results of a pre-planned review of the data from the Phase III study conducted by an unblinded Independent Data Monitoring Committee (iDMC). The iDMC made its recommendation based on the investigational therapy’s potential benefit/risk profile for study participants. No new or emerging safety signals were identified for tominersen in the review of the data from this study. Genentech intends to continue following participants for safety and clinical outcomes, without the dosing of the investigational medicine or placebo. Once full data from the Phase III study are available and analyzed, Genentech will share learnings and future plans with the HD community.

Dosing will be paused in the open-label extension study (GEN-EXTEND) of tominersen while data are carefully analyzed to inform next steps on this study.

“This is very unfortunate news to deliver on the tominersen Phase III study and we know it will be especially difficult for people with Huntington’s disease to hear. The HD community currently has no treatments to stop or slow the progression of this rare neurodegenerative disease that impacts families across generations,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “GENERATION HD1 is the largest clinical trial in Huntington’s disease to date and we do know that the data generated will significantly advance our understanding of huntingtin-lowering as a potential treatment approach. We would like to thank all of the individuals and families participating in the study for their contribution, as well as the broader HD community for their commitment and collaboration.”

The Phase I PK/PD study (GEN-PEAK) of tominersen and the observational Genentech and Roche HD Natural History Study will continue.

About tominersen and the clinical trials
 Tominersen, previously IONIS-HTTRx or RG6042, is an investigational antisense therapy designed to reduce the production of all forms of the huntingtin protein (HTT), including its mutated variant, mHTT. In December 2017, Roche licensed the investigational molecule from Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Seite 1 von 2
Roche Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Genentech Provides Update on Tominersen Program in Manifest Huntington's Disease Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), announced today the decision to discontinue dosing in the Phase III GENERATION HD1 study of tominersen in manifest Huntington’s disease (HD). The decision was based on the results …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Moderna Announces New Supply Agreement with the Philippines for 7 Million Additional Doses of ...
Odonate Therapeutics Announces Discontinuation of Development of Tesetaxel
Pivotal Phase III Study Shows Genentech’s Tecentriq Helped People With Early Lung Cancer Live ...
Eurofins Technologies Launches an Enhanced Variant of Concern-Discriminating PCR Test Including the ...
Sesen Bio and Qilu Pharmaceutical Announce Approval of IND Application in China for Vicineum
Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Respond to Recent Press Releases by Hollysys Automation ...
Teleperformance Ranked Among the Top 100 Companies Globally for Gender Equality
AT&T to Release First-Quarter 2021 Results on April 22
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21:00 Uhr
Roche provides update on tominersen programme in manifest Huntington’s disease
07:00 Uhr
Pivotal Phase III study shows Roche’s Tecentriq helped people with early lung cancer live longer without their disease returning
07:00 Uhr
Pivotal Phase III Study Shows Genentech’s Tecentriq Helped People With Early Lung Cancer Live Longer Without Their Disease Returning
17.03.21
Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to medium sized labs
16.03.21
Roche Annual General Meeting 2021
16.03.21
Roche Generalversammlung 2021
16.03.21
Roche launches SARS-CoV-2 variant test to help monitor emerging coronavirus mutations
16.03.21
New two-year data show Roche’s Evrysdi (risdiplam) continues to demonstrate improvement or maintenance of motor function in people aged 2-25 with Type 2 or Type 3 Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
16.03.21
New 2-Year Data Show Genentech’s Evrysdi (risdiplam) Continues to Demonstrate Improvement or Maintenance of Motor Function in People Aged 2-25 With Type 2 or Type 3 Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
15.03.21
Roche signs definitive merger agreement with GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., to access novel technology to test for broad range of pathogens with one patient sample