MP Materials Announces Proposed Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders

The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.2 million shares of common stock from Selling Stockholders. MP Materials is not selling any shares of common stock and will not receive any proceeds from the proposed offering. The proposed offering will not change the number of shares of common stock that are currently outstanding.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) (“MP Materials” or the “Company”), today announced the commencement, subject to market and other conditions, of a proposed registered secondary public offering of 8 million shares of common stock by certain existing stockholders of the Company (the “Selling Stockholders”).

Deutsche Bank Securities and BofA Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Morgan Stanley and Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus. The Company has filed a registration statement (including a base prospectus) and a preliminary prospectus supplement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the offering to which this communication relates and will file a final prospectus supplement relating to the offering. Prospective investors should read the prospectus supplement and base prospectus in that registration statement and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the proposed offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus for the offering may be obtained by contacting:

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attn: Prospectus Department, 60 Wall Street, New York, New York 10005, telephone: 800-503-4611 or email: prospectus.cpdg@db.com; BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com or 1-800-294-1322; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, by phone: 1-866-718-1649; and Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, via telephone: +1 (833) 297-2926, or via email: PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com.