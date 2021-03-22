Akero Announces Positive Histological Improvements in Cirrhotic NASH (F4) Patients after 16 Weeks in Extension Cohort C

-- Rapid fibrosis improvement in cirrhotic patients after only 16 weeks of EFX treatment, the highest rate reported publicly to date, suggests direct anti-fibrotic effects --

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO), a cardio-metabolic biotechnology company developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced results of an expansion cohort of a 16-week Phase 2a clinical trial, Cohort C, evaluating efruxifermin (EFX) in the treatment of adult patients with cirrhotic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) (compensated stage 4 fibrosis, Child-Pugh Class A). Of the 17 confirmed compensated cirrhosis (F4) study subjects who volunteered to have end-of-treatment biopsies, 4 of 12 patients (33%) treated with EFX achieved a one-stage improvement in fibrosis without worsening of NASH. Another 3 of 12 EFX patients (25%) achieved NASH resolution. In total, 7 of 12 EFX patients (58%) showed histological improvements. None of the 5 placebo patients (0%) achieved either one-stage improvement in fibrosis without worsening of NASH, or resolution of NASH. In addition, statistically significant improvements in glycemic control and lipoprotein profile, and a trend toward weight loss, were also observed.

“I believe these data are unprecedented,” said Stephen Harrison, M.D., medical director of Pinnacle Clinical Research. “Today’s data in cirrhotic patients, who have the highest unmet need, show clear signals of fibrosis improvement without worsening of NASH and NASH resolution, supported by compelling, statistically significant results for non-invasive fibrosis measures. These results set EFX apart.”

Cohort C is an expansion of the Phase 2a BALANCED study evaluating EFX in the treatment of F4 NASH patients, Child-Pugh Class A. Thirty cirrhotic NASH subjects with a historical biopsy-confirmed fibrosis score of F4 were randomized 2:1 to receive either 50mg of EFX or placebo for 16 weeks. A total of 27 subjects were subsequently confirmed by the central reader to have F4 fibrosis at baseline. The primary objective of Cohort C was to assess the safety and tolerability of EFX in NASH patients at greatest risk of progressing to end-stage liver disease, including liver failure and liver cancer. Secondary objectives included assessments of liver stiffness by Fibroscan and serum markers of liver fibrosis, such as the Enhanced Liver Fibrosis (ELF) score and Pro-C3. The trial design was amended to allow voluntary end-of-treatment biopsies.