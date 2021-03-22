 

Chiasma Presents Long-Term Safety and Efficacy Data from the Open-Label Extension Study of its CHIASMA OPTIMAL Phase 3 Trial Evaluating MYCAPSSA in Patients with Acromegaly at ENDO 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.03.2021   

--93% of all patients who enrolled as a responder to MYCAPSSA maintained their biochemical response at the end of the 48-week open-label extension (OLE) period--

--Safety profile during the OLE was generally consistent with the safety observed in the CHIASMA OPTIMAL trial

NEEDHAM, Mass., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA), (“Chiasma” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its delivery platform technology to develop and commercialize oral therapies to improve the lives of patients with rare diseases currently treated with burdensome and painful injections, as evidenced by its recent phased launch of MYCAPSSA as the first oral therapy for the treatment of acromegaly, today presented long-term safety and efficacy data from the first 48 weeks of the open-label extension (OLE) of the Phase 3 CHIASMA OPTIMAL (Octreotide capsules vs. Placebo Treatment In MultinationAL centers) trial of MYCAPSSA (octreotide capsules) at the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting, ENDO 2021, being held virtually March 20-23, 2021.

“These long-term safety and efficacy data demonstrate that MYCAPSSA maintains insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1) levels in patients with acromegaly who previously required monthly injections for their disease,” said Susan L. Samson, M.D., Ph.D., FRCPC, FACE, principal investigator of the trial. “The fact that 90% of the patients receiving MYCAPSSA in the CHIASMA OPTIMAL trial elected to enroll in the OLE demonstrates strong patient preference for MYCAPSSA.”

Results from the ongoing OLE study show that the average IGF-1 levels of all patients (n=19) treated with MYCAPSSA who completed the double-blind placebo-controlled (DPC) period in the CHIASMA OPTIMAL trial and continued into the OLE were maintained within normal limits at the end of the 48-week OLE period (0.91 at baseline and 0.90 × upper limit of normal (ULN) at week 48). All patients who responded to MYCAPSSA (IGF within normal limits) during the DPC period and enrolled in the OLE (n=14) completed the 48-week period and 93% (13/14) maintained their IGF-1 response within the normal limit at the end of this period. The safety profile of MYCAPSSA observed during the OLE was generally consistent with the safety observed in the CHIASMA OPTIMAL trial with the number of adverse events decreasing over the time of the OLE.

Disclaimer

Zeit Titel
20.03.21
Chiasma Presents New Positive Data for MYCAPSSA from Phase 3 Trial MPOWERED for the Maintenance Treatment of Acromegaly at ENDO 2021
10.03.21
Chiasma to Present New Data from Two Phase 3 Trials, CHIASMA OPTIMAL and MPOWERED, at ENDO 2021
04.03.21
Chiasma Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
02.03.21
Chiasma to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
25.02.21
Chiasma to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on March 4

Zeit Titel
