 

Newtek Business Services Corp.’s Portfolio Company Hires David Simon as Chief Operating Officer of Newtek Merchant Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.03.2021, 21:14  |  51   |   |   

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newtek Business Services Corp., (Nasdaq: NEWT), an internally managed business development company (“BDC”), today announced that David Simon has joined Newtek Merchant Solutions (“NMS”), one of Newtek’s payment processing portfolio companies, as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Simon will also join Newtek Business Services Corp. in the role as advisor to Newtek’s CEO.

Mr. Simon comes to NMS with over 25 years’ experience in financial services and banking, with an extensive background in electronic payments, banking, and credit, debit and prepaid cards across consumer, small businesses and corporate finance sectors. Most recently, Mr. Simon was Senior Vice President, Global Head of Small Business and Medium Enterprises (SME) at Visa, Inc, where he was the global business leader for Visa’s small business credit and debit payment products and services. Prior to Visa, Mr. Simon was the founder and CEO of a prepaid card program manager and disbursements company, TriStar Payments, that facilitated billions of dollars in payments for corporate clients via prepaid cards and electronic funds transfers. Concurrently, Mr. Simon served as the Head of Prepaid and Credit Cards, and was Senior Advisor for Payment Solutions for One West Bank (now CIT Bank). He also spent 13 years at Citigroup in a variety of leadership roles, including Executive Vice President, Customer Engagement, Cross Sell, and Channel Management, and was a Member of Citigroup’s Management Committee. Earlier in his career, he was Executive Vice President, Office of the Chairman and Citi Analytics at CitiCards, NA and ran CitiCards’ small business organization, managed Internet business development globally, and served as Electronic Commerce Counsel. Mr. Simon began his professional career as Counsel to the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, where he concentrated on bank mergers, acquisitions, and electronic commerce matters.

Mr. Simon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Michigan, and a Juris Doctor Degree magna cum laude from Boston University School of Law.

Barry Sloane, President, Chairman and CEO commented, “We are thrilled to announce that David Simon has been successfully recruited and is joining Newtek Merchant Solutions as our Chief Operating Officer as well as a direct advisor to my office in helping the Company accomplish its strategic goals and ambitions. David’s experience and execution capability at some of the world’s largest banking and payments companies will give Newtek a tremendous lift in growing its payments business and its menu of solutions to be delivered to independent business owners under the Newtek brand. We believe David’s knowledge of payments and, more importantly, his understanding of the client experience will certainly better equip Newtek on its growth trajectory, and we are excited about the talent and desire he brings to our organization. David’s hire brings us a world-class executive in a change-agent role which is mandatory in this rapidly changing marketplace. We are proud to announce this tremendous staffing acquisition.”

Seite 1 von 3


Newtek Business Services Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Newtek Business Services Corp.’s Portfolio Company Hires David Simon as Chief Operating Officer of Newtek Merchant Solutions BOCA RATON, Fla., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Newtek Business Services Corp., (Nasdaq: NEWT), an internally managed business development company (“BDC”), today announced that David Simon has joined Newtek Merchant Solutions (“NMS”), one of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Novartis appoints Karen Hale as Chief Legal Officer
BIOPHYTIS Gives Updates on its Phase 2-3 COVA Study on COVID-19
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
Nokia achieves 5G speed world record with Turk Telekom
Nokia deploys first 5G standalone RAN Sharing network for M1-StarHub Joint Venture in Singapore
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000 Index
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21:12 Uhr
Newtek Business Services Corp. Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results
21:11 Uhr
Newtek Business Services Corp. Increases its 2021 Annual Dividend Forecast to a Range of $2.40 to $2.90 per Share
01.03.21
Newtek Business Services Corp. Reaches $500 Million in Market Capitalization
01.03.21
Newtek Business Services Corp. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Monday, March 22, 2021 After the Market Closes
23.02.21
Newtek Business Services Corp.’s CEO, Barry Sloane, Comments on the Declaration of Newtek’s First Quarter 2021 Dividend of $0.50 per Share
23.02.21
Newtek Business Services Corp. Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividend of $0.50 per Share
22.02.21
Newtek Business Services Corp. Portfolio Company Adds Two Senior Executives