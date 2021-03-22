Verrica Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical
interventions, today announced that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market conditions, shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All of the shares of common
stock to be sold in the offering will be offered by Verrica. Verrica also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock
offered in the public offering on the same terms and conditions. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be
completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering.
Jefferies LLC, Cowen and Company, LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
A shelf registration statement relating to the shares of common stock offered in the public offering described above was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 13, 2020 and declared effective by the SEC on March 25, 2020. The offering will be made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, when available, may also be obtained by contacting Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at 877-547-6340 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, or by telephone at (877) 822-4089 or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com.
