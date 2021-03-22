Verrica Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions, today announced that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market conditions, shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All of the shares of common stock to be sold in the offering will be offered by Verrica. Verrica also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock offered in the public offering on the same terms and conditions. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering.



Jefferies LLC, Cowen and Company, LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.