 

Hollard Goes Live in Australia with New Core Systems in Just Six Months

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.03.2021, 21:00  |   |   |   

Insurer opens up new books of business fully integrated into a broker platform with modern, low-code tools from Duck Creek Technologies and expert implementation by Xceedance

BOSTON and SYDNEY, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) and Xceedance announced today that global insurer Hollard has gone live in Australia with a new platform to administer personal motor, landlord, and home insurance lines backed by Duck Creek’s Policy, Billing, and Data Hub solutions. After the insurer was appointed to underwrite three personal lines products for a major insurance broker network, Hollard had to integrate the portfolio into its newly acquired technology. A successful transition to the broker network’s platform was achieved through a unique relationship between Hollard, Duck Creek, and systems integration partner Xceedance. The implementation was executed in just six months during the pandemic, thanks to the flexibility and low-code configuration of the Duck Creek Platform. With a strict timeframe to go-live, the insurer tapped trusted resources to deliver the products and services its customers have come to expect as swiftly as possible.

“In a competitive and highly-regulated market, the agility and speed with which we can go to market is critical to our partners’ success and our continued growth,” said Jamie Smith, CIO of Hollard. “Duck Creek’s low-code Platform enables us to launch products rapidly, add value to the business in a controlled fashion, and will play a vital role in automating our operational processes. Ensuring the three parties were aligned was critical to this project; we were building the backbone of our technology platform for the future, so we had to get the foundational aspects right, and everyone kept to their word and delivered what was agreed upon on time. We are very pleased to have the tools we need to support our partners and customers and we look forward to further deployments of these key technologies in the future.”

Duck Creek Policy enables general insurance companies to deliver insurance products at scale in an era of rapid, customer-centric innovation and growth. Policy supports the full policy lifecycle process with automation and workflow management capabilities, an integrated development environment for insurance products, and pre-built content. Duck Creek Billing enables carriers to offer flexible billing and payment choices based on evolving customer needs, whether offering single pay for a home-owners policy, pay-as-you-go for workers’ compensation, or a multi-installment plan for commercial policies. Data Hub, part of Duck Creek Insights, creates a single source of truth that centralises data across Duck Creek solutions, internal systems, and external data feeds.

Seite 1 von 3
Duck Creek Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hollard Goes Live in Australia with New Core Systems in Just Six Months Insurer opens up new books of business fully integrated into a broker platform with modern, low-code tools from Duck Creek Technologies and expert implementation by XceedanceBOSTON and SYDNEY, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Duck Creek …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Novartis appoints Karen Hale as Chief Legal Officer
BIOPHYTIS Gives Updates on its Phase 2-3 COVA Study on COVID-19
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
Nokia achieves 5G speed world record with Turk Telekom
Nokia deploys first 5G standalone RAN Sharing network for M1-StarHub Joint Venture in Singapore
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000 Index
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
Duck Creek Technologies and Capgemini Provide RSA with New Self-Serve Platform for Personal Lines Products
01.03.21
Duck Creek Technologies Names Chief People Officer
24.02.21
Core Specialty Partners with Duck Creek Technologies for Increased Speed to Market and Operational Efficiency