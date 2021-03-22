Hollard Goes Live in Australia with New Core Systems in Just Six Months

BOSTON and SYDNEY, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) and Xceedance announced today that global insurer Hollard has gone live in Australia with a new platform to administer personal motor, landlord, and home insurance lines backed by Duck Creek’s Policy, Billing, and Data Hub solutions. After the insurer was appointed to underwrite three personal lines products for a major insurance broker network, Hollard had to integrate the portfolio into its newly acquired technology. A successful transition to the broker network’s platform was achieved through a unique relationship between Hollard, Duck Creek, and systems integration partner Xceedance. The implementation was executed in just six months during the pandemic, thanks to the flexibility and low-code configuration of the Duck Creek Platform . With a strict timeframe to go-live, the insurer tapped trusted resources to deliver the products and services its customers have come to expect as swiftly as possible.

“In a competitive and highly-regulated market, the agility and speed with which we can go to market is critical to our partners’ success and our continued growth,” said Jamie Smith, CIO of Hollard. “Duck Creek’s low-code Platform enables us to launch products rapidly, add value to the business in a controlled fashion, and will play a vital role in automating our operational processes. Ensuring the three parties were aligned was critical to this project; we were building the backbone of our technology platform for the future, so we had to get the foundational aspects right, and everyone kept to their word and delivered what was agreed upon on time. We are very pleased to have the tools we need to support our partners and customers and we look forward to further deployments of these key technologies in the future.”

Duck Creek Policy enables general insurance companies to deliver insurance products at scale in an era of rapid, customer-centric innovation and growth. Policy supports the full policy lifecycle process with automation and workflow management capabilities, an integrated development environment for insurance products, and pre-built content. Duck Creek Billing enables carriers to offer flexible billing and payment choices based on evolving customer needs, whether offering single pay for a home-owners policy, pay-as-you-go for workers’ compensation, or a multi-installment plan for commercial policies. Data Hub, part of Duck Creek Insights, creates a single source of truth that centralises data across Duck Creek solutions, internal systems, and external data feeds.