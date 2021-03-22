Vaxcyte to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 29, 2021

FOSTER CITY, Calif., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxcyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCVX), a next-generation vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing superior and novel vaccines designed to prevent or treat some of the most common and deadly infectious diseases worldwide, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 after market close on March 29, 2021. Company management will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT that day to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.



To participate in the conference call, please dial (833) 519-1403 (domestic) or (270) 215-9736 (international) and refer to conference ID 1497487. A live audio webcast will be available in the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website at www.vaxcyte.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the call.