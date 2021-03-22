 

Atlanticus Announces Leadership Transition; Discussion of Operational Achievements

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.03.2021, 21:05  |  19   |   |   

Founder David Hanna to become Executive Chairman of the Company; President Jeff Howard Appointed Chief Executive Officer

ATLANTA, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC) (“Atlanticus,” “the Company”, “we,” “our” or “us”), a technology-enabled financial services company, today announced that David G. Hanna, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, will transition to the role of Executive Chairman of Atlanticus.

The Company’s Board of Directors unanimously elected long-time President, Jeffrey A. Howard, as its new Chief Executive Officer. Both changes were effective March 18, 2021.

Mr. Howard has served Atlanticus as President and as a member of its Board of Directors since April 2014. Having worked with the Company for almost 20 years, Mr. Howard has an intimate understanding of Atlanticus’ operations and strategic opportunities.

Management Commentary1

Mr. Hanna noted, “Having served as CEO since the Company’s founding, I look forward to stepping into the role of Executive Chairman. In this role, I will work with the management team at Atlanticus on strategic initiatives, including our continued product expansions to further meet the evolving needs of millions of financially underserved consumers and their communities. I am very happy to turn the CEO role over to Jeff. Atlanticus is, once again, reporting exceptional performance, and the credit for our performance goes to our outstanding group of team members. In particular, I am most proud that Atlanticus has:

  • Since the pandemic began, funded over $1 billion of purchases for financially underserved consumers and supported thousands of merchant partners across the country;
  • Grown the number of customers we serve to over 1.6MM;
  • Grown our point-of-sale assets at over 35% annually over the past 3 years to become the leading provider of second-look, buy-now-pay-later solutions in the market;
  • Grown our general-purpose credit card assets by approximately 100% annually during that same period;
  • Increased our latest 12-month operating profit to over $84 million;
  • Continued to invest in our mobile first customer experience and scaled our fully cloud-based infrastructure;
  • Lowered our servicing costs per account by 35% over the past three years allowing us to offer even greater value to a broader base of consumers;
  • Affirmed that we are meeting our customers daily needs with a 4.8 out of 5.0 customer rating;
  • Added two new independent board members, enhancing our Company’s leadership and adding important diversity to our Board of Directors; and
  • Built a foundation for sustained high growth that leverages our 25 years of data aggregation.

I know the Company is in good hands with Jeff and the great team we have at Atlanticus.”

Seite 1 von 3
Atlanticus Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atlanticus Announces Leadership Transition; Discussion of Operational Achievements Founder David Hanna to become Executive Chairman of the Company; President Jeff Howard Appointed Chief Executive OfficerATLANTA, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC) (“Atlanticus,” “the Company”, “we,” …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Novartis appoints Karen Hale as Chief Legal Officer
BIOPHYTIS Gives Updates on its Phase 2-3 COVA Study on COVID-19
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
Nokia achieves 5G speed world record with Turk Telekom
Nokia deploys first 5G standalone RAN Sharing network for M1-StarHub Joint Venture in Singapore
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000 Index
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin