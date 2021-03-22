Opiant Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Board of Directors With Appointment of Seasoned Clinical Development Executive Lorianne Masuoka, M.D.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Masuoka to the Opiant Board of Directors,” said Roger Crystal, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Opiant. “Dr. Masuoka’s extensive experience successfully expanding the depth and value of development pipelines of several biotech companies will be incredibly valuable to Opiant as we advance our mission to develop new medicines for the potential treatment of addictions and drug overdose.”

“I am excited to join the board of directors at Opiant,” said Dr. Masuoka. “Opiant is working toward solving some of the greatest medical crises facing people worldwide, and has several promising programs with the potential to provide transformative treatments to patients suffering the affliction of addiction. I look forward to working alongside the Opiant team and leveraging my experience to develop and deliver on its pipeline.”

Dr. Masuoka has more than 20 years of experience building and expanding high value pipelines in the biopharmaceutical industry that have resulted in drug approvals and strategic alliances. She is a board-certified neurologist who has successfully created and overseen high performing teams to lead the clinical development of new medicines, with a focus in neurology, oncology and pain. Dr. Masuoka served as chief medical officer of InVivo Therapeutics, Cubist Pharmaceuticals (now Merck), and Nektar Therapeutics where, as a member of executive management, she managed teams in the areas of clinical research, pharmacovigilance, biostatistics and data management, regulatory affairs, reimbursement and clinical operations. Previously, she held various roles of increasing responsibility at FivePrime Therapeutics (now Amgen) and Chiron (now Novartis). In addition to her executive roles, Dr. Masuoka most recently served as a Board member at Pfenex Inc (now Ligand).

Dr. Masuoka received her medical degree from the University of California, Davis, where she also completed her residency in neurology. She completed her epilepsy fellowship at Yale University and is board certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.

