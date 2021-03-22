Great Elm Group, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

WALTHAM, Mass., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEG) announced today that its Annual Stockholders’ Meeting will be held on May 28, 2021. The proxy statement containing the meeting details is expected to be available no later than the third week in April to stockholders of record as of April 5, 2021.



