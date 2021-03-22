 

ContraFect Corporation Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

YONKERS, N.Y., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContraFect Corporation (Nasdaq: CFRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing direct lytic agents for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 11,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share, including 1,500,000 shares sold pursuant to the underwriters’ exercise in full of their option to purchase additional shares. The gross proceeds from the public offering were $57.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by ContraFect. All shares in the offering were sold by ContraFect.

SVB Leerink and Cantor acted as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Mizuho Securities acted as a passive bookrunning manager for the offering. Maxim Group LLC acted as a co-manager for the offering.

The offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 14, 2020 and declared effective on August 31, 2020. A final prospectus supplement was filed with the SEC and forms a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 01220, by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com, or by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105; or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attn: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 6th floor, New York, NY 10022; Email: prospectus@cantor.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Investor Relations Contact

Michael Messinger
ContraFect Corporation
Tel: 914-207-2300
Email: mmessinger@contrafect.com

Carlo Tanzi, Ph.D.
Kendall Investor Relations
Email: ctanzi@kendallir.com




