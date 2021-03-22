 

Vivos Therapeutics to Participate at the Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference

Vivos management to present at 11:40 am Eastern Time on March 25, 2021

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), today announced that Kirk Huntsman, Chief Executive Officer, Brad Amman, Chief Financial Officer and Ed Loew, Investor Relations Officer, will be presenting at the Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference at 11:40 am EST on Thursday, March 25, 2021. The Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference will be taking place from March 24-25, 2021.

Investors interested in joining the Vivos presentation can register for a free spectator pass at the link below:

https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/biotech/

About Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.
Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for adult patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The Vivos treatment for mild-to-moderate OSA involves customized oral appliances and protocols called the Vivos System. Vivos believes that its Vivos System technology represents the first clinically effective non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical and cost-effective solution for people with mild-to-moderate OSA. Vivos oral appliances have proven effective in over 15,000 patients treated worldwide by more than 1,200 trained dentists. Combining technologies and protocols that alter the size, shape and position of the tissues of a patient’s upper airway, the Vivos System opens airway space and can eliminate or significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-moderate OSA. The Vivos System has been shown to significantly lower Apnea Hypopnea Index scores and improve other conditions associated with OSA. The Vivos Integrated Practice (VIP) program offers dentists training and other value-added services in connection with using the Vivos System.

For more information, visit www.vivoslife.com.

About the Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference

The Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference bridges the gap between biotech companies, investors, and traders. Discover the companies in the biotech space who are helping to bring the world back to normalcy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/biotech/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release, the presentation referred to herein, and the statements of the Company’s management made in connection therewith contain “forward-looking statements” (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, particularly with respect to the public offering described herein. Words such as “may”, “should”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “hopes”, “estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Vivos’ control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Vivos’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Vivos’ filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, Vivos expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Vivos' expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Investor Relations Contact:
Edward Loew
Investor Relations Officer
(602) 903-0095
ed@vivoslife.com

Media Relations Contact:
Caitlin Kasunich / Jenny Robles
KCSA Strategic Communications
(212) 896-1241 / (917) 420-1444
ckasunich@kcsa.com / jrobles@kcsa.com


