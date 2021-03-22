 

Megan Detz to Join Cable One as Senior Vice President, Human Resources

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) (the “Company” or “Cable One”) today announced that Megan M. Detz will join Cable One as Senior Vice President, Human Resources.

Detz has more than 20 years of experience in the information technology (IT) services industry leading the development and implementation of effective human resource strategies that support associate growth and engagement. She currently serves as Senior Vice President, Human Resources & Administration at Hargray Communications (“Hargray”). Cable One has been a minority investor in Hargray since October 2020. In February 2021, the Company announced it had entered into a definitive agreement with Hargray to acquire the remaining equity interests it does not already own. The transaction is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2021, at which time Detz will officially assume her new responsibilities at Cable One.

Prior to Hargray, Detz served as the Chief People Officer at VARIDESK and Senior Vice President, Human Capital at NTT DATA, Inc. In her new role with Cable One, Detz will oversee all aspects of human resources, including talent acquisition, leadership development, associate engagement, compensation and benefits. She will also provide oversight of Cable One’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) team and initiatives.

“We are delighted to welcome Megan to our growing organization and value the extensive experience she brings in successfully guiding, motivating and integrating teams in fast-paced, high-growth companies,” said Julie Laulis, Cable One President and CEO. “Megan is a strategic leader who thinks innovatively in developing human capital strategies that not only help drive business performance but increase associate satisfaction. We are confident she will be a significant asset as we continue to create an inclusive and engaging work environment across our family of brands.”

Detz holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Texas Christian University and an MBA from Southern Methodist University, Cox School of Business.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) is a leading broadband communications provider serving more than 950,000 residential and business customers in 21 states through its Sparklight and Clearwave brands. Sparklight provides consumers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Sparklight Business and Clearwave provide scalable and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.

