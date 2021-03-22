 

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Expands Board with Election of Eric A. Reeves

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) (“Annaly” or the “Company”) today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) has elected Eric A. Reeves, Managing Director, Head of Private Capital Investments of Duchossois Capital Management (“DCM”) and General Counsel & Secretary and Chief Administrative Officer of The Duchossois Group (“TDG”), as an independent member of the Board, effective March 19, 2021.

“Eric brings deep legal and private capital expertise, which will further strengthen the skills and experiences represented on our Board and allow him to make an immediate impact to our Nominating/Corporate Governance and Corporate Responsibility Committees,” said Michael Haylon, Chair of Annaly’s Board of Directors. “We are excited to welcome Eric to our Board and look forward to the value he will contribute as the Company delivers on our long-term strategic goals.”

“Annaly has a strong track record of outperformance and I look forward to working with the Board and management team to continue its mission of optimizing risk-adjusted returns through its investments in real estate and corporate lending,” said Mr. Reeves. “I am excited to join the Board of a company that has been proactive and thoughtful about the broader impact of its footprint within society.”

Mr. Reeves has served as Managing Director, Head of Private Capital Investments of DCM since 2017. Mr. Reeves has also served as General Counsel & Secretary of TDG, a family-owned holding company comprised of diversified operating companies and DCM, since 2007 and its Chief Administrative Officer since 2017. Mr. Reeves was formerly a law partner of McDermott, Will & Emery and a corporate attorney at Jones Day. Mr. Reeves serves on the boards of several DCM portfolio companies and funds as well as on the Advisory Board of Ozinga Bros. His civic and philanthropic commitments include trusteeships at Rush University Medical Center and the National Philanthropic Trust. Mr. Reeves is a member of the Henry Crown Fellows at the Aspen Institute and was honored as a Chicago United Business Leader of Color. Mr. Reeves received his B.A. from the University of Michigan and J.D. from the Ohio State University.

