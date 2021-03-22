 

ViacomCBS Announces Offerings of Class B Common Stock and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.03.2021, 21:17  |  69   |   |   

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) today announced that it has commenced concurrent offerings (the “Offerings”) of $2.0 billion of its Class B common stock, par value $0.001 per share (“Class B common stock”), and $1.0 billion of its Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share (“Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock”), subject to market and other conditions. ViacomCBS has granted the underwriters separate 30-day options to purchase up to an additional $300,000,000 of Class B common stock and up to an additional $150,000,000 of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, which, in the case of the Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock offering, will be solely to cover over-allotments, if any. The closing of each Offering is not contingent upon the closing of the other Offering.

ViacomCBS intends to use the combined net proceeds from the Offerings for general corporate purposes, including investments in streaming.

Each share of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock will have a liquidation preference of $100.00 per share. Unless earlier converted, each share of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock will automatically convert into a variable number of shares of Class B common stock on April 1, 2024 (subject to postponement for certain market disruptions or other events). The conversion terms, dividend rate and other terms of the Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock will be determined at the time of pricing of the Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock offering. ViacomCBS intends to apply to list the Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “VIACP.”

Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offerings. The Offerings are being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Each Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus. An electronic copy of each preliminary prospectus supplement, together with the accompanying prospectus, will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of each preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the Offerings may be obtained once available by contacting Morgan Stanley at 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department and J.P. Morgan at c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, Telephone: (866) 803-9204, Email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

Seite 1 von 4
ViacomCBS Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ViacomCBS Announces Offerings of Class B Common Stock and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) today announced that it has commenced concurrent offerings (the “Offerings”) of $2.0 billion of its Class B common stock, par value $0.001 per share (“Class B common stock”), and $1.0 billion of its Series A …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Odonate Therapeutics Announces Discontinuation of Development of Tesetaxel
Moderna Announces New Supply Agreement with the Philippines for 7 Million Additional Doses of ...
Pivotal Phase III Study Shows Genentech’s Tecentriq Helped People With Early Lung Cancer Live ...
Eurofins Technologies Launches an Enhanced Variant of Concern-Discriminating PCR Test Including the ...
Sesen Bio and Qilu Pharmaceutical Announce Approval of IND Application in China for Vicineum
Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Respond to Recent Press Releases by Hollysys Automation ...
Teleperformance Ranked Among the Top 100 Companies Globally for Gender Equality
AT&T to Release First-Quarter 2021 Results on April 22
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.03.21
ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment Group Sign Raedio to Multi-year Partnership Deal to Provide Library Access and Original Music
18.03.21
Nickelodeon Taps All-star Voice Talent Lineup for Iconic Grown-up Roles in Brand-new Rugrats, Debuting Spring 2021 on Paramount+
18.03.21
Nickelodeon Renews Top-Rated Live-Action Comedy Danger Force and Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan
18.03.21
Nickelodeon Begins Production on New iCarly Series for Paramount+
18.03.21
Nickelodeon Greenlights All-New Comedy Series Starring Teen Sensation Alaya “That Girl Lay Lay” High
18.03.21
Nickelodeon to Begin Production on The Loud House: A Very Loud Christmas! in April
18.03.21
Nickelodeon Greenlights Warped!, All-New Live-Action Buddy Comedy Series From Co-Creators Kevin Kopelow & Heath Seifert
18.03.21
Nickelodeon Fuels Original Animation Content Slate With Nelvana on Two New Series Greenlights: ZJ Sparkleton and the Hamster Show
18.03.21
The Nickelodeon Virtual Upfront Show: Bring Your Kids!
18.03.21
ViacomCBS and NFL Reach New Long-Term Multiplatform Rights Agreement Through the 2033 Season

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
26.06.20
2
2020 "BET Awards" Honors the Memory of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant With a Tribute From Global Superstar L