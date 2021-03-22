ViacomCBS Announces Offerings of Class B Common Stock and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) today announced that it has commenced concurrent offerings (the “Offerings”) of $2.0 billion of its Class B common stock, par value $0.001 per share (“Class B common stock”), and $1.0 billion of its Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share (“Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock”), subject to market and other conditions. ViacomCBS has granted the underwriters separate 30-day options to purchase up to an additional $300,000,000 of Class B common stock and up to an additional $150,000,000 of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, which, in the case of the Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock offering, will be solely to cover over-allotments, if any. The closing of each Offering is not contingent upon the closing of the other Offering.

Each share of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock will have a liquidation preference of $100.00 per share. Unless earlier converted, each share of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock will automatically convert into a variable number of shares of Class B common stock on April 1, 2024 (subject to postponement for certain market disruptions or other events). The conversion terms, dividend rate and other terms of the Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock will be determined at the time of pricing of the Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock offering. ViacomCBS intends to apply to list the Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “VIACP.”

Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offerings. The Offerings are being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Each Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus. An electronic copy of each preliminary prospectus supplement, together with the accompanying prospectus, will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of each preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the Offerings may be obtained once available by contacting Morgan Stanley at 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department and J.P. Morgan at c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, Telephone: (866) 803-9204, Email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.