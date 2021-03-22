 

voxeljet AG Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) (the “Company” or “voxeljet”), a leading OEM and provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 after the closing of the financial markets on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company will host a conference call and webcast to review the results for the fourth quarter and full year on Wednesday, March 31st at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants from voxeljet will include its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ingo Ederer, and its Chief Financial Officer, Rudolf Franz, who will provide a general business update and respond to investor questions.

Interested parties may access the live audio broadcast by dialing 1-877-705-6003 in the United States/Canada, or 1-201-493-6725 for international, Conference Title “voxeljet AG Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call”. Investors are requested to access the call at least five minutes before the scheduled start time in order to complete a brief registration. An audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call at 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671, Replay Conference ID number 13717012. The recording will be available for replay through April 7th, 2021. A live webcast of the call will also be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website. Please go to the website https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2947522/C3A53331D0BFB6C30A86EDDC8BCCE19A at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay will also be available as a webcast on the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

About voxeljet

voxeljet’s (NASDAQ: VJET) roots reach back to the year 1995 with the first successful dosing of UV-resins. In the context of a "hidden" project, initial 3D-printing tests are performed at the Technical University Munich. Our company was founded on May 5, 1999 as a spin-off from TUM in Munich with a clear vision in mind: to establish a new manufacturing standard by developing new generative processes for the series-production of complex components using 3D printing. In the beginning, operations are launched with four employees at the TUM. Today, we are a globally acting, leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand 3D printed parts to industrial and commercial customers. Components manufactured with the help of our technology are flying in space, make mobility more efficient and the production of new engineering solutions possible. For more information, visit www.voxeljet.com.

