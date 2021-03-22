Eaton Acquires Green Motion SA, Expanding Electric Vehicle Charging Capabilities

Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced it has acquired Green Motion SA, a leading designer and manufacturer of electric vehicle charging hardware and related software. Green Motion is based in Switzerland.

“Energy transition around the world is rapidly gathering momentum, and Eaton is well positioned to contribute to society and benefit from this important trend,” said Uday Yadav, president and chief operating officer, Electrical Sector, Eaton. “Electric vehicle charging infrastructure is among the areas where we expect to see significant growth over the next decade. Green Motion’s proven charger designs and its advanced power and billing management software are powerful additions to Eaton’s existing energy storage and power distribution offerings.”