Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Closing of Offering of 0.75% Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2027

INDIANAPOLIS, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) (the “Company”) announced today that its operating partnership, Kite Realty Group, L.P. (the “Operating Partnership”), has closed its previously announced offering of $175,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 0.75% exchangeable senior notes due 2027. The Operating Partnership also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $25,000,000 aggregate principal amount of notes. The notes were sold in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).



The notes are the Operating Partnership’s senior unsecured obligations and accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears on April 1 and October 1 of each year, beginning on October 1, 2021, at a rate of 0.75% per year. The notes will mature on April 1, 2027 (the “Maturity Date”), unless earlier exchanged, repurchased or redeemed. Prior to January 1, 2027, the notes are exchangeable into cash up to the principal amount of the notes exchanged and, if applicable, cash or common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share, of the Company (the “Common Shares”) or a combination thereof, only upon certain circumstances and during certain periods. On or after January 1, 2027, the notes will be exchangeable into cash up to the principal amount of the notes exchanged and, if applicable, cash or Common Shares or a combination thereof at the option of the holders at any time prior to the close of business on the second scheduled trading day preceding the Maturity Date. The exchange rate initially equals 39.6628 Common Shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes (equivalent to an exchange price of approximately $25.21 per Common Share and an exchange premium of approximately 25% based on the closing price of $20.17 per Common Share on March 17, 2021). The exchange rate is subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events, but will not be adjusted for any accrued and unpaid interest.

The Operating Partnership may redeem the notes, at its option, in whole or in part, on any business day on or after April 5, 2025, if the last reported sale price of the Common Shares has been at least 130% of the exchange price then in effect for at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive) during any 30 consecutive trading day period ending on, and including, the trading day immediately preceding the date on which the Operating Partnership provides notice of redemption at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.