Hillman Group to Participate in Jefferies’ Virtual Business Services Summit
CINCINNATI and HOUSTON, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMAN Group Holdings Inc., the parent company of The Hillman Group, Inc. (“Hillman” or the “Company”), a leader in the hardware and home
improvement industry and Landcadia Holdings III, Inc. (Nasdaq: LCY) (“Landcadia III”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that members of Hillman management will
attend Jefferies’ Virtual Business Services Summit on Thursday, March 25, 2021.
On January 25, 2021, Hillman and Landcadia III announced that they entered into a definitive merger agreement that will result in Hillman becoming a publicly listed company. Upon the closing of the transaction, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021, the combined company will be named Hillman Solutions Corp. and remain listed on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol “HLMN.”
About Hillman
Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency. For more information on Hillman, visit https://www.hillmangroup.com/us/en.
Landcadia Holdings III, Inc.
Landcadia III is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Landcadia III’s sponsors are TJF, LLC, which is wholly-owned by Mr. Fertitta, and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Landcadia III’s management team is led by Mr. Fertitta, its Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chairman of its Board of Directors and the sole shareholder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fertitta Entertainment, Inc., and Mr. Handler, Landcadia III’s President, other Co-Chairman of its Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Landcadia III raised $500,000,000 in its initial public offering in October 2020 and is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "LCY."
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare