Hillman Group to Participate in Jefferies’ Virtual Business Services Summit

CINCINNATI and HOUSTON, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMAN Group Holdings Inc., the parent company of The Hillman Group, Inc. (“Hillman” or the “Company”), a leader in the hardware and home improvement industry and Landcadia Holdings III, Inc. (Nasdaq: LCY) (“Landcadia III”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that members of Hillman management will attend Jefferies’ Virtual Business Services Summit on Thursday, March 25, 2021.



On January 25, 2021, Hillman and Landcadia III announced that they entered into a definitive merger agreement that will result in Hillman becoming a publicly listed company. Upon the closing of the transaction, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021, the combined company will be named Hillman Solutions Corp. and remain listed on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol “HLMN.”