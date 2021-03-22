 

TeraGo Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.03.2021   

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeraGo Inc. (“TeraGo” or the “Company”) (TSX: TGO, www.terago.ca), has announced today that it has commenced an overnight marketed offering of units (the "Units") for gross proceeds of approximately $15 million (the "Offering"). Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share ("Share") and one-half of a common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Share from the Company for a period of 18 months following closing of the Offering. The Offering is being conducted by a syndicate of underwriters led by TD Securities Inc. (the "Underwriters").

TeraGo has granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option, exercisable at the offering price for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the total number of Units, Shares and/or Warrants or any combination thereof sold under the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any (the “Over-Allotment Option”).

The Offering will be priced in the context of the market with the price and other final terms to be determined at the time of entering into an underwriting agreement for the Offering. Closing of the Offering will be subject to customary closing conditions, including listing of the Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange and all required approvals.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering in support of the Company's proposed launch of 5G fixed wireless services in Canada to continue testing and trialling 5G technology, upgrade its core network and support its current networking business. In addition, portions of the net proceeds will be used to repay indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

The Units will be offered by way of a short form prospectus in all provinces of Canada and may also be offered in the United States to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act").

A preliminary short form prospectus containing important information about the Units has been filed with securities regulatory authorities in all provinces of Canada. The preliminary short form prospectus is subject to completion or amendment. Copies of the preliminary short form prospectus may be obtained by from TD Securities Inc., TD Tower 9th Floor, 66 Wellington Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5K 1A2 (email: sdconfirms@td.com). A copy of the preliminary short form prospectus can also be obtained under TeraGo's corporate profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the Units until a receipt for the final short form prospectus has been issued.

