Aton Resources Inc. Announces Appointment of New Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aton Resources Inc. (TSX-V: AAN) (“Aton” or the “Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Assem Soliman as a director of the Company, effective immediately.



Mr. Soliman is an Egyptian business entrepreneur with vast experience in the fields of investment banking and capital markets. Mr. Soliman has founded numerous businesses in Egypt and has extensive relationships with investors in the MENA region. Mr. Soliman holds a B.A. of Management Sciences from the Sadat Academy for Management Sciences.