 

Aton Resources Inc. Announces Appointment of New Director

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.03.2021, 21:15  |  44   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aton Resources Inc. (TSX-V: AAN) (“Aton” or the “Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Assem Soliman as a director of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Soliman is an Egyptian business entrepreneur with vast experience in the fields of investment banking and capital markets. Mr. Soliman has founded numerous businesses in Egypt and has extensive relationships with investors in the MENA region. Mr. Soliman holds a B.A. of Management Sciences from the Sadat Academy for Management Sciences.

Aton’s Chairman Bill Koutsouras had this to say on the appointment, “I would like to welcome Mr. Soliman to the board of directors of Aton. Mr. Soliman has been a long-time shareholder and supporter of the Company in Egypt and we look forward to the value he brings to the board based on his business acumen and his well-established relationships in Egypt and the broader MENA region.”

About Aton Resources Inc.

Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) is focused on its 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession (“Abu Marawat”), located in Egypt’s Arabian-Nubian Shield, approximately 200 km north of Centamin’s world-class Sukari gold mine. Aton has identified numerous gold and base metal exploration targets at Abu Marawat, including the Hamama deposit in the west, the Abu Marawat deposit in the northeast, and the advanced Rodruin exploration prospect in the south of the Concession. Two historic British gold mines are also located on the Concession at Sir Bakis and Semna. Aton has identified several distinct geological trends within Abu Marawat, which display potential for the development of a variety of styles of precious and base metal mineralisation. Abu Marawat is 447.7 km2 in size and is located in an area of excellent infrastructure; a four-lane highway, a 220kV power line, and a water pipeline are in close proximity, as are the international airports at Hurghada and Luxor.

For further information regarding Aton Resources Inc., please visit us at www.atonresources.com or contact:

BILL KOUTSOURAS

Director & Chairman
Tel: +1 345 525 2512
Email: info@atonresources.com
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions; by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Aton Resources Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aton Resources Inc. Announces Appointment of New Director VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aton Resources Inc. (TSX-V: AAN) (“Aton” or the “Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Assem Soliman as a director of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Soliman is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Novartis appoints Karen Hale as Chief Legal Officer
BIOPHYTIS Gives Updates on its Phase 2-3 COVA Study on COVID-19
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
Nokia achieves 5G speed world record with Turk Telekom
Nokia deploys first 5G standalone RAN Sharing network for M1-StarHub Joint Venture in Singapore
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000 Index
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
Aton Announces Bridge Loan, Operations and Financing Update
15.03.21
Aton Resources Announces Retirement of CEO and Succession Plan