Hemp, Inc. Reports More Opportunity for Hemp Growers as Idaho Hemp Bill Receives Green Light

According to one news source , “the Senate Agricultural Affairs Committee gave a favorable recommendation to House Bill 126, following a short public hearing. No one testified in opposition to the bill, which would allow Idaho farmers to produce the crop, while still respecting law enforcement concerns about marijuana.” The bill previously passed the House 44-26.

Las Vegas, NV, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers , is proud to report hemp legislation continues momentum in the state of Idaho as House Bill 126 makes it out of the committee to the Senate floor. The bill would legalize the production, processing and transportation of industrial hemp.

Hemp, Inc. executives say more and more states are giving industrial hemp the green light which provides great opportunities for hemp growers in the state. They’ll be able to weigh the risks and rewards of a crop that needs to be regulated.

The bill states:

“relating to industrial hemp; amending title 22, Idaho code, by the addition of a new chapter 17, title 22, Idaho code, to provide for the industrial hemp research and development act, to provide a short title, to provide legislative intent, to define terms, to provide for a state plan, to authorize the production, processing, transportation and research of industrial hemp, to provide for the industrial hemp administration fund, and to provide exceptions; amending section 37-2701, Idaho code, to revise a definition; amending section 37-2705, Idaho code, to provide an exception; amending chapter 29, title 67, Idaho code, by the addition of a new section 67-2921, Idaho code, to provide for the transportation of industrial hemp; providing severability; and declaring an emergency.”

To read the full bill, click here.

With less roadblocks and red tape, Hemp, Inc. executives say this will likely present more opportunities for hemp farmers and growers to successfully navigate the industry. Hemp, Inc. continues to grow as the industry grows. The company has over a decade of experience in growing, harvesting, processing and selling industrial hemp, as well as having a strong foothold on the educational front with its Hemp University.

Hemp, Inc.’s main focus is now on marketing and is currently negotiating with a network marketing company to launch several new products for different niche markets. Digital marketing campaigns are in the works including planning for display booths at all the concerts and events at the Veteran Village Kins Communities. The Company is also selling directly to retail stores as well as distributing through all the King of Hemp Stores opening around America this year. Online distributors such as NaturalExposureCBD.com is also carrying the products.