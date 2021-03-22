 

Salesforce Executive to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Adam Blitzer, EVP & GM, Digital, will participate in the Canaccord Genuity eCommerce Sustainable Advantage Forum on Wednesday, Mar. 24, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (PT) / 12:00 p.m. (ET).

A live webcast will be available on Salesforce’s website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

