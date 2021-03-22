Safehold to Present at the Sidoti Spring 2021 Investor Conference

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) announced today that Jeremy Fox-Geen, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Sidoti Spring 2021 Investor Conference on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 9:15am ET.

Safehold’s remarks will be broadcast live and the link to the broadcast, along with the accompanying investor presentation, can be accessed by all interested parties through Safehold’s website, www.safeholdinc.com, in the “Investors” section.