 

 CorEnergy Executives Recognized for Industry Leadership

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.03.2021, 21:30  |  34   |   |   

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) ("CorEnergy" or the "Company") today announced that Rebecca Sandring and Valerie Jackson have been recognized by industry organizations for their leadership and accomplishments.

Rebecca (Becky) Sandring, CorEnergy’s Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Secretary, has been named by Kayo, an organization of professional women in the investment industry, as one of 21 in ‘21: Women in Infrastructure Investing. In addition to her role as a co-founder of CorEnergy – the first publicly listed REIT focused on energy infrastructure – Ms. Sandring was also recognized for having successfully secured two Private Letter Rulings (PLRs) from the Internal Revenue Service and for her crucial role in the acquisition of CorEnergy’s various REIT-qualifying assets since the company’s inception.

Valerie Jackson, Vice President of Engineering and Regulatory Compliance, has been named to a two-year term on the Pipeline Safety Advisory Committee for California’s Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM). Ms. Jackson is one of only two representatives of pipeline operators on the committee, which was established to inform local agencies and pipeline operators of changes in applicable laws and regulations affecting the operation of pipelines in California. The committee also reviews proposed hazardous liquid pipeline safety regulations on a regular basis.

Dave Schulte, CorEnergy’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “I couldn’t be more pleased than to have both Becky and Valerie be recognized by their peers. CorEnergy is fortunate to have two such outstanding executives on our team. Our company’s success depends on the stakeholder relationships fostered by both of these talented leaders.”

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way. For more information, please visit corenergy.reit.

Source: CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

 CorEnergy Executives Recognized for Industry Leadership CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) ("CorEnergy" or the "Company") today announced that Rebecca Sandring and Valerie Jackson have been recognized by industry organizations for their leadership and accomplishments. Rebecca …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Odonate Therapeutics Announces Discontinuation of Development of Tesetaxel
Moderna Announces New Supply Agreement with the Philippines for 7 Million Additional Doses of ...
Pivotal Phase III Study Shows Genentech’s Tecentriq Helped People With Early Lung Cancer Live ...
Eurofins Technologies Launches an Enhanced Variant of Concern-Discriminating PCR Test Including the ...
Sesen Bio and Qilu Pharmaceutical Announce Approval of IND Application in China for Vicineum
Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Respond to Recent Press Releases by Hollysys Automation ...
Teleperformance Ranked Among the Top 100 Companies Globally for Gender Equality
AT&T to Release First-Quarter 2021 Results on April 22
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
CorEnergy to Participate in Sidoti Investor Conference March 24-25
03.03.21
CorEnergy Announces 2020 Results and Affirms Outlook