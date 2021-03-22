 CorEnergy Executives Recognized for Industry Leadership

Rebecca (Becky) Sandring , CorEnergy’s Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Secretary, has been named by Kayo, an organization of professional women in the investment industry, as one of 21 in ‘21: Women in Infrastructure Investing. In addition to her role as a co-founder of CorEnergy – the first publicly listed REIT focused on energy infrastructure – Ms. Sandring was also recognized for having successfully secured two Private Letter Rulings (PLRs) from the Internal Revenue Service and for her crucial role in the acquisition of CorEnergy’s various REIT-qualifying assets since the company’s inception.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc . (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) ("CorEnergy" or the "Company") today announced that Rebecca Sandring and Valerie Jackson have been recognized by industry organizations for their leadership and accomplishments.

Valerie Jackson, Vice President of Engineering and Regulatory Compliance, has been named to a two-year term on the Pipeline Safety Advisory Committee for California’s Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM). Ms. Jackson is one of only two representatives of pipeline operators on the committee, which was established to inform local agencies and pipeline operators of changes in applicable laws and regulations affecting the operation of pipelines in California. The committee also reviews proposed hazardous liquid pipeline safety regulations on a regular basis.

Dave Schulte, CorEnergy’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “I couldn’t be more pleased than to have both Becky and Valerie be recognized by their peers. CorEnergy is fortunate to have two such outstanding executives on our team. Our company’s success depends on the stakeholder relationships fostered by both of these talented leaders.”

